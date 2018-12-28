Warrant issued in Chicago cabbie's death, suspect in China

CHICAGO (AP) — An arrest warrant for murder has been issued for a man in the death of a cabdriver who died after being kicked in the head during a traffic altercation but Chicago police say the man went to China.

The warrant signed by a Cook County judge stems from a September incident in which Lu Fangqi allegedly kicked 64-year-old Anis Tunkegar. He was taken into police custody but released two days later — the same day Tunkegar died.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tells the Chicago Tribune that the department is working with Chinese authorities and the U.S. State Department to bring Fangqi back to the country. China doesn't have an extradition treaty with the United States and Tunkegar son, Omar, says he doesn't think Fangqi will ever be returned to the United States.