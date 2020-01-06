Washington state police seeking driver in fatal hit-and-run

SHELTON, Wash. (AP) — A pedestrian was killed and police are seeking a driver following a hit-and-run accident on U.S. Highway 101 in Washington state, authorities said.

Emergency personnel pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene of the accident near Shelton around 8 p.m. Sunday, KOMO-TV reports.

The victim's identity has not been released.

The pedestrian was walking on the shoulder of the road when a southbound minivan veered and struck the victim near the city about 22 miles (35 kilometers) northwest of Olympia, police said.

Investigators are seeking the driver of a white, Chevrolet Astro van.