'Wedding Crashers' star Vince Vaughn busted at DUI stop





In this Sunday, June 10, 2018, booking photo released by the Manhattan Beach Police Department shows actor Vince Vaughn. Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving early Sunday at a sobriety checkpoint in the Southern California beach town. Vaughn has since been released from custody. (Manhattan Beach Police Department via AP) FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017, file photo, actor Vince Vaughn arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Spielberg" at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. Police say actor Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and resisting arrest in a Southern California beach town. Manhattan Beach police said Vaughn was arrested Sunday morning, June 10, 2018, at a sobriety checkpoint. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Actor Vince Vaughn was arrested Sunday on suspicion of drunken driving and resisting arrest in a Southern California beach town, police said.

Vaughn was busted early in the morning at a sobriety checkpoint in Manhattan Beach. He was released from custody later in the morning, police employee Nisha Bhagat said.

Vaughn, 48, is best known for his roles in comedies like "Dodgeball" and "Wedding Crashers," but has landed more dramatic roles in recent years such as the drill sergeant in the Oscar-winning "Hacksaw Ridge."

A spokesman for Vaughn had no immediate comment when contacted by The Associated Press.

The arrest was first reported by TMZ.