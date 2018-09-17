West Virginia man accused of huffing paint, beating mother

In this photo provided by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority shows Glenn Allen Casdorph, who was arrested Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Police say he beat his mother with a spatula after huffing paint and is facing a malicious wounding charge. (West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority via AP) less In this photo provided by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority shows Glenn Allen Casdorph, who was arrested Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Police say he beat his mother with a spatula ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close West Virginia man accused of huffing paint, beating mother 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man who police say beat his mother with a spatula after huffing paint is facing a malicious wounding charge.

WCHS-TV cited a criminal complaint in reporting that 30-year-old Glenn Allen Casdorph of St. Albans was arrested Friday. The complaint says police responded to a complaint Thursday of a domestic incident with injuries and found Casdorph in the front yard with a large amount of silver paint on his face and hands and a large steel bar in his hands.

Police say his mother was inside the home with a head wound.

Casdorph was taken to the South Central Regional Jail. Online jail records don't indicate whether he has an attorney.