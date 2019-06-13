West Virginia man accused of stabbing his 80-year-old mother

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (AP) — Police say a West Virginia man is accused of stabbing his 80-year-old mother.

WCHS-TV on Wednesday reported that 47-year-old Roland Nelson Massey has been charged with malicious wounding.

Authorities say they found Massey's mother stabbed and badly beaten after a 911 call on Tuesday. She was flown from a medical center in Oak Hill to a hospital in Charleston.

Records show Massey is currently jailed. A court clerk said Wednesday that Massey has not yet hired an attorney.

