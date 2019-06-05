West Virginia man sentenced to 20 years for bank robbery

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for bank robbery.

Forty-eight-year-old Timothy Byers Jr. of Charles Town was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Martinsburg.

Prosecutors say he admitted robbing the Bank of Charles Town of more than $7,000 in May 2018.