Whistleblower alleging sex abuse at Ohio State is arrested

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, file photo, Michael DiSabato exhales after finishing his remarks about an alleged sexual assault by Ohio State team doctor Dr. Richard Strauss and his advocacy for student athletes during an Ohio State University Board of Trustees meeting at the Longaberger Alumni House in Columbus, Ohio. A warrant was issued for DiSabato after he did not show up Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Franklin County Municipal Court. He is charged with telecommunications harassment of a university administrator who criticized him. DiSabato contends he is the one being harassed. (Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man whose claims helped spur the investigation into alleged, decades-old sexual abuse by an Ohio State team doctor has been jailed in Columbus, where he's accused of telecommunications harassment.

A warrant was issued for 50-year-old Mike DiSabato, of suburban Dublin, after he missed a Friday court date. DiSabato turned himself in Monday at Franklin County Municipal Court, saying he never intended to skip court.

His lawyers say the court misinformed them about the schedule. They say DiSabato showed up Monday to address the matter as soon as possible. He's due in court again Tuesday.

DiSabato is accused of harassing a university-affiliated administrator who criticized him. DiSabato contends the administrator harassed him.

DiSabato, an ex-wrestler, is among over 150 men alleging they experienced sexual misconduct by now-deceased Dr. Richard Strauss.