Wichita businessman sentenced for role in gambling probe

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita businessman has been sentenced to one year of supervised probation for his role in the transfer of betting information from illegal poker games.

Johnny Steven was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to being an accessory after the fact to the unlawful transmission of wagering information. Steven also agreed to forfeit $97,600 in earnings from his gambling.

The Wichita Eagle reports the case stems from an FBI investigation into illegal poker games played in Wichita.

Stevens’ attorney, Kurt Kerns, said earlier Kerns was charged for not alerting authorities to a friend’s private poker game.

Steven’s brother, Brandon Steven, is serving three years of probation for hiding gambling ledgers connected to the games. Daven Flax, who was conducting illegal private poker games, is serving two years of probation for gambling and making a false tax statement.

