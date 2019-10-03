Wichita woman, man charged with murder in 2-year-old’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The mother of a 2-year-old Wichita boy and a man she lived with are charged with murder in his death.

Prosecutors say 24-year-old Stephanie Aviles and 31-Bernardo Gonzalez-Mejia were charged Thursday with first-degree murder. They made their first court appearances via video from the Sedgwick County jail on Thursday.

The boy, Jacob Aviles, was found dead Sunday at his home. A cause of death has not been released.

The Wichita Eagle reports first responders found the boy dead and covered in bruises. He was left with Gonzalez-Mejia while Aviles ran errands on Sunday.

Police said the adults were in a romantic relationship but Gonzelez-Mejia’s ex-wife told the Eagle he allowed Aviles to move in to help her and they were not dating.

Aviles’ is being held on $300,000 bond, while Gonzalez-Mejia’s bond is $450,000.

