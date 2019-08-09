Wildlife officials search for bear that chased hiker's dog

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Wildlife officials are looking for a bear that showed no fear toward a hiker and chased one of his dogs on a Colorado Springs trail.

The Gazette reports the man was hiking Thursday with his two dogs in the Red Rock Canyon Open Space when a bear approached.

The man told Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials that he kicked the bear in the head and threw rocks until it retreated.

Wildlife officials say a U.S. Department of Agriculture team will assist them in tracking the bear. They plan to euthanize the animal for public safety.

The city says several trails in the area will be temporarily closed until the bear is found.

