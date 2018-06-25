Wilmington police investigating homicide

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Wilmington police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man.

Police said in a news release that officers responded to a notification of shots fired late Sunday night.

They found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

New Castle County paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene. He was later identified as Curtis Gregory of Wilmington.

An investigation is ongoing, and no further details were immediately released.