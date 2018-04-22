Winners announced in 2017 Michigan APME newspaper contest

DETROIT (AP) — Newspapers in Grand Rapids, Lansing and Greenville were named the best in the state Sunday in the annual Michigan Associated Press Media Editors newspaper competition.

General Excellence awards for 2017 went to The Grand Rapids Press, The Lansing State Journal and The (Greenville) Daily News.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle won the First Amendment Award for outstanding accomplishment in pursuing freedom of information. The newspaper won with its entry "High Crimes."

Hasan Dudar, a reporter at The Detroit Free Press, was named Michigan APME's Newspaper Rising Star. That award recognizes journalists with five years or less in journalism.

Twenty-eight daily newspapers submitted 978 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns, graphics and photos from 2017.

Entries were judged by editors from The Blade in Toledo, Ohio, and The Vindicator in Youngstown, Ohio, Division III; The Canton (Ohio) Repository and The Chronicle Telegram in Elyria, Ohio, Division II; The Sentinel-Tribune in Bowling Green, Ohio, and The Chillicothe (Ohio) Gazette, Division I.

The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing 1,400 newspapers and 5,000 broadcast stations in the United States.

Here is the list of winners:

2017 First Amendment Award: Traverse City Record-Eagle

Division III:

General Excellence: 1, The Grand Rapids Press; 2, Detroit Free Press; 3, The Flint Journal.

Best Headline Writing: 1, Steve Wilkinson, The Detroit News; 2, Jerry Seim, The Grand Rapids Press; 3, Kate Howland, The Grand Rapids Press.

Best Business Writing: 1, Shandra Martinez, The Grand Rapids Press; 2, Mark Phelan, Detroit Free Press; 3, Amy Sherman and John Gonzalez, The Grand Rapids Press.

Best Column: 1, Kristen Jordan Shamus, Detroit Free Press; 2, Jessica Shepherd, The Grand Rapids Press; 3, John Serba, The Grand Rapids Press.

Best Editorial Writing: 1, Nancy Kaffer, Detroit Free Press; 2, The Grand Rapids Press, "MSU Shouldn't Investigate Itself on Nassar"; 3, The Detroit News.

Best Feature Writing: 1, John Carlisle, Detroit Free Press; 2, Tanda Gmiter, The Grand Rapids Press; 3, Emily Bingham, The Grand Rapids Press.

Best Sports Story: 1, Nate Atkins, The Grand Rapids Press, "The Many Masks of Miles Killebrew Surface in a Week of Tragedy"; 2, Tony Paul, The Detroit News, "Tiger's Bullpen Blues: Bad Choices, Bad Timing, Bad Luck"; 3, Angelique Chengelis, The Detroit News, "Speight's Father Decries Purdue's Handling of Son's Injury."

Best Sports Feature Story: 1, Kyle Meinke, The Grand Rapids Press, "Death. Taxes. Don Freaking Muhlbach."; 2, Carlos Monarrez, Detroit Free Press, "The Story of The Palace of Auburn Hills: Somehow, it Worked"; 3, Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News, "One Year Later, Mylan Hicks' Parents Still Wonder Why He Was Killed."

Best Sports Column: 1, Bob Wojnowski, The Detroit News, "Head Injuries Puzzling"; 2, Mitch Albom, Detroit Free Press, "Mitch Albom: Mike Ilitch Loved His Teams as Much as We Do"; 3, Dave Mayo, The Grand Rapids Press, "Mark Dantonio Lumps MSU Investigation Targets with Innocent Parties."

Best Illustration or Graphic: 1, Kate Howland, The Flint Journal, "Wicked Waves"; 2, Kate Howland, The Grand Rapids Press, "Wind Turbine 101"; 3, Milt Klingensmith, The Grand Rapids Press, "Michi-tucky."

Best Spot News Photo: 1, Cory Morse, The Grand Rapids Press, "18-year-old Shot by Grand Rapids Police During Firefight"; 2, Jake May, The Flint Journal, "Six Arrested at Flint Water Town Hall Meeting"; 3, Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News, "Travel Ban Protest."

Best Feature Photo: 1, Jake May, The Flint Journal, "Live Before You Die"; 2, Cory Morse, The Grand Rapids Press, "Winter Storm Blues"; 3, Ryan Garza, Detroit Free Press, "Young Survivor."

Best Sports Photo: 1, Nic Antaya, The Grand Rapids Press, "Just Missed the Catch"; 2, Jake May, The Flint Journal, "Pleased as Punch"; 3, Jake May, The Flint Journal, "Sink or Swim."

Best Photo Story: 1, Jake May, The Flint Journal, "Next Generation of Flintstones"; 2, Nic Antaya, The Grand Rapids Press, "Father and Son Become Best Friends Through Their Passion for Hunting"; 3, Ryan Garza, Detroit Free Press, "Dying Neighborhood Die-Hards."

Best Video: 1, Ryan Garza and John Carlisle, Detroit Free Press, "Dying Neighborhood Die-Hards"; 2, The Grand Rapids Press, "A Century of Arcade: Inside Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum "; 3, Mark Kurlyandchik and Salwan Georges, Detroit Free Press, "Hunger, Hope & Hot Chocolate: Life on Detroit's East Side."

Best Public Service: 1, The Grand Rapids Press, "Grand Rapids Police Phone Recordings Reveal Officer Misconduct"; 2, Christine MacDonald, The Detroit News, "Persistent Evictions Threaten Detroit Families, Neighborhoods"; 3, Keith Matheny and Christina Hall, Detroit Free Press, "Saving Lake St. Clair."

Best Spot News Coverage: 1, Detroit Free Press, "Mike Ilitch's Death"; 2, The Flint Journal, "Manslaughter Charges Filed in Flint Water Crisis"; 3, Justin Hicks and Cory Morse, The Grand Rapids Press, "18-year-old Shot by Grand Rapids Police During 'Firefight'."

Best Enterprise Reporting: 1, Tresa Baldas, Detroit Free Press, "Genital Mutilation Reporting"; 2, Garret Ellison, The Grand Rapids Press, "Nestle's Push for More Michigan Water"; 3, Detroit Free Press, "Detroit '67: 50 Years."

Best Investigative Reporting: 1, Gina Kaufman and Jim Schaefer, Detroit Free Press, "Disorderly Conduct: How Problem Cops Stay on the Streets"; 2, Julie Mack and Emily Lawler, The Grand Rapids Press, "Larry Nassar Investigation"; 3, Joe Guillen and Jennifer Dixon, Detroit Free Press, "Blight Demolition Exposes Detroiters to Asbestos."

Best Full Page Design: 1, Kate Howland, The Grand Rapids Press, "Snowy Owl forecast"; 2, Jean Johnson, The Detroit News, "Jean Johnson"; 3, Susana Sanchez, The Flint Journal, "Flintstones in Training."

Best Digital Presence: 1, The Detroit News; 2, Detroit Free Press; 3, The Grand Rapids Press.

Best Multimedia Storytelling: 1, Scott Levin, The Grand Rapids Press, "Larry Nassar Project"; 2, Mitch Albom and Romain Blanquart, Detroit Free Press, "Mitch Albom Shares ... Chika's Story"; 3, Scott Levin and Cory Morse, The Grand Rapids Press, "Grand Rapids' Skywalks Cover Nearly a Mile Above City Streets."

Division II:

General Excellence: 1, Lansing State Journal; 2, Traverse City Record-Eagle; 3, Jackson Citizen Patriot.

Best Headline Writing: 1, Jeanne Anderson, The Ann Arbor News; 2, Stephanie Gulilk, The Ann Arbor News; 3, Alison Morin, The Muskegon Chronicle.

Best Business Writing: 1, Al Jones, Kalamazoo Gazette; 2, Justine McGuire, The Muskegon Chronicle; 3, Kate Mitchell, The (Adrian) Daily Telegram.

Best Column: 1, Judy Putnam, Lansing State Journal; 2, Jeff Payne, The Macomb Daily; 3, Troy Reimink, Traverse City Record-Eagle.

Best Editorial Writing: 1, Elaine Kulhanek, Lansing State Journal; 2, Nathan Payne, Traverse City Record-Eagle; 3, Stephanie Angel, Lansing State Journal.

Best Feature Writing: 1, Allison Batdorff, Traverse City Record-Eagle; 2, Emily Monacelli, Kalamazoo Gazette, "Tragedies in Kalamazoo"; 3, Rachel Greco, Lansing State Journal.

Best Sports Story: 1, Lee Thompson, The Bay City Times, "Wrestling Community Mourns Loss of State Champion"; 2, Tony Garcia, Jackson Citizen Patriot, "Buddy Day' for Spring Arbor Baseball a Reminder of What's Truly Important"; 3, Nick Buckley, Battle Creek Enquirer, "Derrick Mitchell, the Oldest Player in FBS, a Versatile Weapon for WMU at Age 30."

Best Sports Feature Story: 1, Cody J Tucker, Lansing State Journal, "Finding Charles Rogers"; 2, Nick Buckley, Battle Creek Enquirer, "Claude Evans Park Series"; 3, Hugh Bernreuter, The Saginaw News, "Greta Van Fleet Drummer Skipping State Golf Tournament to Perform Rock Concert in Sweden."

Best Sports Column: 1, Lee Thompson, The Bay City Times, "Don't Dare Compare Fraser to Legendary Engel"; 2, Niles Kruger, The Monroe News, "A Long, Memorable Day"; 3, Ryan Stieg, The Mining Journal, "Time to End the Stigma."

Best Illustration or Graphic: 1, Tessa Lighty, Traverse City Record-Eagle, "Every Season."

Best Spot News Photo: 1, Tom Hawley, The Monroe News, "Tearful Fire"; 2, Jan-Michael Stump, Traverse City Record-Eagle, "Kalkaska Divided"; 3, Matthew Dae Smith, Lansing State Journal, "22-year-old Shot and Killed in Delta Township."

Best Feature Photo: 1, Hunter Dyke, The Ann Arbor News, "Lunch Break"; 2, J. Scott Park, Jackson Citizen Patriot, "Muddy Finish"; 3, Tessa Lighty, Traverse City Record-Eagle, "Birthday Wish Granted."

Best Sports Photo: 1, J. Scott Park, Jackson Citizen Patriot, "One Hand Hit"; 2, Tom Hawley, The Monroe News, "Foul Catch"; 3, Melanie Maxwell, The Ann Arbor News, "Locker Room Loss."

Best Photo Story: 1, Tom Hawley, The Monroe News, "A Mother's Strength"; 2, Emily Mesner, Jackson Citizen Patriot, "Middle Eastern Man Immigrates to USA After Marrying Online Girlfriend"; 3, Hunter Dyke, The Ann Arbor News, "On the Road with Michigan's biggest Trump Supporter."

Best Video: 1, Emily Mesner, Jackson Citizen Patriot, "Apostolic Tabernacle Church Helps Those Recovering from Addiction"; 2, Matthew Dae Smith, Lansing State Journal, "Autistic Student Receives New Piano"; 3, Nick King, Lansing State Journal, "Autumn's Eyes."

Best Public Service: 1, Kalamazoo Gazette, "Mass Shooting Special Section"; 2, Lansing State Journal, "Larry Nassar and Michigan State University"; 3, Kyle Kaminski, Traverse City Record-Eagle, "Some Local Students Struggle to Earn College Credit."

Best Spot News Coverage: 1, Lynn Moore and Stephen Kloosterman, The Muskegon Chronicle, "The Death of Officer Ginka"; 2, Mitch Hotts, The Macomb Daily, "Police Bust Suspected Gunman in $100,000 Heist from 7-Eleven"; 3, Kyle Kaminski and Carol Thompson, Traverse City Record-Eagle, "Bay Hill Shooting."

Best Enterprise Reporting: 1, Danielle Salisbury and Nathan Clark, Jackson Citizen Patriot, "Heroin, Horse Tranquilizers and Heartbreak: How Addiction Killed 51 in Jackson County"; 2, John Counts, The Ann Arbor News, "Hate Crimes"; 3, Rachel Greco, Lansing State Journal, "A Phone Call Would Have Saved Our Son's Life'."

Best Investigative Reporting: 1, Taylor DesOrmeau, Jackson Citizen Patriot, "Probe Leads to Tougher Sentence for City Emebezzler"; 2, Matt Troutman and Erin Sloan, Traverse City Record-Eagle, "High Crimes"; 3, Danielle Woodward, Traverse City Record-Eagle, "Glamping' Gone Wrong."

Best Full Page Design: 1, Scott McNeish, The (Adrian) Daily Telegram, "Top 10 Boys Stories Sports Front"; 2, Jackson Citizen Patriot; 3, Mike Karpus and Chris Boehke, Kalamazoo Gazette, "The Question of 'why' Remains."

Best Digital Presence: 1, Lansing State Journal; 2, Traverse City Record-Eagle; 3, Kate Mitchell and Mark Lenz, The (Adrian) Daily Telegram.

Best Multimedia Storytelling: 1, Laura Mazade, Lansing State Journal, "Why You'll Hear More about the Lansing Region's Marijuana Industry"; 2, Jacob Hamilton and Andrew Dodson, The Bay City Times, "The Wenonah Hotel Fire: 40 Years After Bay County's Deadliest Blaze."

Division I:

General Excellence: 1, The (Greenville) Daily News; 2, The Holland Sentinel; 3, The Ludington Daily News.

Best Headline Writing: 1, Ryan S. Schlehuber, The (Greenville) Daily News; 2, Dan Basso, The (Owosso) Argus-Press; 3, The (Iron Mountain) Daily News.

Best Business Writing: 1, Cory Smith, The (Greenville) Daily News; 2, Meghan Nelson, The (Greenville) Daily News; 3, Austin Metz, The Holland Sentinel.

Best Column: 1, Dave Shane, Midland Daily News; 2, Jeremy McBain, Petoskey News-Review, "Journalists are Real People"; 3, Mike Taylor, The (Greenville) Daily News.

Best Editorial Writing: 1, Patti Klevorn, Ludington Daily News; 2, Midland Daily News; 3, Elidabeth Waldon, The (Greenville) Daily News.

Best Feature Writing: 1, Elisabeth Waldon, The (Greenville) Daily News; 2, Susan Bromley, Livingston Daily Press & Argus, "Camino de Santiago a Life-altering Trek for Brighton Pilgrim"; 3, Lisa Yanick Litwiller, Mount Pleasant Morning Sun.

Best Sports Story: 1, Ryan Schlehuber, The (Greenville) Daily News, "Two Times a Champ: Greenville's Landon Kemp Repeats as State Pole Vault Champion"; 2, Adam Niemi, The (Iron Mountain) Daily News, "Part-time Pro"; 3, Dave Bossick, Ludington Daily News, "Laman Lifts LHS in OT."

Best Sports Feature Story: 1, James Gensterblum, Petoskey News-Review, "Manager Brody Belford"; 2, Dan D'Addona, The Holland Sentinel, "Alone at the Top"; 3, Max Cotton, The (Owosso) Argus-Press, "Marching On."

Best Sports Column: 1, Dan D'Addona, The Holland Sentinel, "Los Dutch Have Special Brotherhood"; 2, Fred Kelly, Midland Daily News, "Kelly: Third-year Coach Bischel has NU Baseball Playing Great and Making History"; 3, Dan D'Addona, The Holland Sentinel, "We Must Respect Protestors and Anthem."

Best Illustration or Graphic: 1, NO WINNER.

Best Spot News Photo: 1, Cory Smith, The (Greenville) Daily News, "Get Out There's Flames"; 2, Katy Kildee, Midland Daily News, "Apartment Fire"; 3, Brittney Lohmiller, Midland Daily News, "Deck Fire."

Best Feature Photo: 1, Cory Smith, The (Greenville) Daily News, "Light Out Style"; 2, Katy Kildee, Midland Daily News, "Ball Toss"; 3, Cory Smith, The (Greenville) Daily News, "Love and Permanence."

Best Sports Photo: 1, Katy Kildee, Midland Daily News, "Baseball Catch"; 2, Dave Bossick, Ludington Daily News, "Ludington Shoots Over Big Rapids"; 3, Cory Smith, The (Greenville) Daily News, "Stars, Stripes and Victory."

Best Photo Story: 1, Jeff Kiessel, Ludington Daily News, "A Hero's Goodbye"; 2, Jeff Kiessel, Ludington Daily News, "Saving a School Bell"; 3, Midland Daily News, "Historic Flooding in Midland."

Best Video: 1, Gillis Benedict, Livingston Daily Press & Argus, "Snipers on the Rooftop: Former Officer Remembers 1967 Detroit Riots"; 2, Cory Smith, The (Greenville) Daily News, "Belding Percussionists Ready for WGI World Championship in Ohio "; 3, Colton Mokofsky, Ludington Daily News, "Dodgeball with the Sheriff."

Best Public Service: 1, The Holland Sentinel, "Entitled to Fairness"; 2, The (Greenville) Daily News, "Heroin Hits Home"; 3, Riley Kelley, Ludington Daily News, "Fourth Ward Neighbor to Neighbor Help."

Best Spot News Coverage: 1, Brooke Kansier, Ludington Daily News, "Five Rescued: Flames Engulf Boat in Lake Michigan, Fishermen Help"; 2, Adam Niemi, The (Iron Mountain) Daily News, "Kingsford, IM Football Rivalry to End"; 3, Joey Oliver, The Argus-Press, "Lawyer Jailed."

Best Enterprise Reporting: 1, Jenny Lancour, Escanaba Daily Press, "Tried for Murder: The Trial of Gregory Ihander"; 2, Laura Colvin and Gillis Benedict, Livingston Daily Press & Argus, "Buses Connect Jobs with Workers"; 3, Brenda Battel, Huron Daily Tribune, "Exploring Solar Energy Development."

Best Investigative Reporting: 1, Bradley Massman and Dave Shane, Huron Daily Tribune, "Caseville's Costly Flirt with Hollywood"; 2, Lisa Yanick Litwiller, Mount Pleasant Morning Sun, "Justice for Julia"; 3, Cory Smith, The (Greenville) Daily News, "Is it Time to Free Karen? Advocates Plead for Prisoner's Release After 29 Years of Incarceration."

Best Full Page Design: 1, Nate Morrison, The Holland Sentinel, "Entitled to Fairness"; 2, Renee Tanner, Petoskey News-Review, "Bees"; 3, Darrin Clark, The (Greenville) Daily News, "Kissing Everything Goodbye."

Best Digital Presence: 1, Sarah Leach and Brian Vernellis, The Holland Sentinel; 2, Petoskey News-Review; 3, The (Greenville) Daily News.

Best Multimedia Storytelling: 1, Cory Smith, The (Greenville) Daily News, "Belding Percussionists Ready for WGI World Championship in Ohio"; 2, Cory Smith, The (Greenville) Daily News, "Marching Band State Finals"; 3, Cory Smith, The (Greenville) Daily News, "Flo's Creation Named 'Best Pizza in America' at International Pizza Competition."