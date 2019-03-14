Wisconsin National Guard chief defends sex assault policies

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin National Guard's commander is defending his organization's sexual assault and harassment policies to a powerful state lawmaker.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald asked Dunbar for a review of Guard policies and recommendations for strengthening them in February after he met with a female soldier who alleges she was harassed and the perpetrator wasn't punished.

Maj. Gen. Donald Dunbar sent Fitzgerald a letter March 7. He wrote victims can choose to disclose the incident without starting an investigation or notifying the perpetrator's commander. They also can file a report without confidentiality. Those reports go to the state Justice Department. Based on that agency's investigation Dunbar can take disciplinary action.

The U.S. Air Force is currently investigating sex assaults and harassment within a Wisconsin Air National Guard security unit.