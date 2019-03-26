Wisconsin man charged with killing ex-wife in custody fight

JUNEAU, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged a 31-year-old man with fatally shooting his ex-wife who was a prosecutor in Illinois.

Cash bail was set at $2 million Tuesday for Ulisses Medina Espinosa of Beaver Dam. The prosecution had requested bail of $5 million.

Espinosa is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 30-year-old Stacia Hollinshead, of Sycamore, Illinois.

WITI-TV reports prosecutors say the domestic violence was spurred by a child custody dispute.

Hollinshead was shot inside a duplex where Espinosa's parents live in Beaver Dam on Saturday. The couple's young daughter was in the home at the time.

Hollinshead was an assistant state's attorney in DeKalb County, west of Chicago. She graduated from Northern Illinois University law school in May 2018 and began working for DeKalb County last November.