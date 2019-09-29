Woman accused of fatally stabbing man in neck in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A first-degree murder charge has been filed against a 29-year-old woman accused of fatally stabbing a man in the neck.

Court records indicate that Cara Jean Lane was being held without bond in the Oklahoma County Jail Sunday in connection with the death of 56-yer-old Jackie Ivey. Court records do not indicate if she is represented by an attorney.

Ivey died on Aug. 29 after police found him lying in a pool of blood in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the Oklahoma City suburb of Bethany. Officials say a large kitchen knife was next to him.

Television Station KOCO reports that a trail of blood led officers to an apartment where Ivey was stabbed. A court affidavit says witnesses told investigators Lane and Ivey knew each other.

___

Information from: KOCO-TV, http://www.koco.com