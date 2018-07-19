Woman accused of stealing from Cedar Falls law office

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — A woman has been accused of stealing from a Cedar Falls law office while employed there.

Black Hawk County Court records say 39-year-old Amy Jo Ahmad is charged with theft and forgery. A public phone listing for her couldn't be found Thursday, and the court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

The records say she stole more than $8,200 between November 2017 and July 9 while working at Brost Law Office.

Ahmad's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 7.