Woman accused of stealing from mother takes plea deal

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A Nov. 25. sentencing has been scheduled for an eastern Iowa woman accused of stealing from her mother.

Dubuque County District Court records say 51-year-old Corenna Marshall, of Sherrill, pleaded guilty Sept. 30 to felony dependent adult abuse-exploitation. Prosecutors dropped two counts of fraudulent practices in return. The plea deal also calls for two to five years of probation and for Marshall to pay restitution. The deal is not binding on the judge, however.

Authorities say Marshall held a power of attorney for her mother, Jeanne Marshall, of Dubuque. Investigators say bank records show that more than $21,000 was transferred to Corenna Marshall's account from her mother's account. Court documents say Corenna Marshall put her name on her mother's property but used her mother's account to pay a loan on the property.