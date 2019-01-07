Woman accused of stealing nearly 2K worth of fragrances

ELDERSBURG, Md. (AP) — A Maryland woman is accused of stealing nearly $2,000 worth of fragrances from a Walgreens.

The Carroll County Times reports Victoria Durant was charged Dec. 31 with felony theft $1,500 to under $25,000. She's accused of stealing 31 bottles of fragrances from Walgreens in July.

According to a statement, troopers responded to a Walgreens in Eldersburg and the manager told them that someone had broken into three display cases containing fragrances. Troopers reviewed store security cameras and found that a female and male were observed at the display case.

The suspects then walked past the registers without paying and left the parking lot in a vehicle. Troopers lifted fingerprints from the cases and Durant was later identified as a suspect. It's unclear if she has a lawyer who could comment.

