Woman accused of strangling, dismembering mother

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The daughter of an Olympia woman reported missing in July is accused of strangling and dismembering her, leaving body parts in dumpsters.

The Olympian reports documents filed in Thurston County Superior Court say 23-year-old Amara Lundy was arrested Monday on suspicion of murder.

In court Tuesday, she was ordered held without bail. She didn't speak in court.

Susan Lundy had been living with her daughter in Olympia before she disappeared. Detectives say Amara Lundy told them her mother had gone camping but that on Monday, she said she wanted to speak to police.

Documents say Lundy told police she decided that if her mother was dead, things would be better. Documents say she strangled her mother with a cord.

Documents say a week later she dismembered her mother with a knife and saw and that she and her boyfriend placed body parts in area dumpsters.

The investigation is ongoing.

___

Information from: The Olympian, http://www.theolympian.com