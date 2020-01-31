Woman arrested after body found in burning car in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 30-year-old woman was booked into jail after a body was found in a burning vehicle earlier this week in Wichita, police said.

Laura Branning was booked Thursday evening on suspicion of arson and criminal desecration of a dead body, KAKE-TV reported.

Firefighters found the body inside a burning SUV Wednesday near an apartment complex in southeast Wichita.

Officer Charley Davidson said investigators determined Branning was involved in the fire but he did not release further details.

Investigators are working with the Regional Forensic Science Center to identify the victim and a cause of death.