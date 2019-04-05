Woman arrested in Tucson killing of 2 kids

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Tucson have arrested a 55-year-old woman in connection to the killings of two children who were found dead in a home on Thursday.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says 55-year-old Dorothy Flood faces two counts of first-degree murder.

Deputies responded to a call for medical assistance at a home in the city's west side Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff's department said the children were dead and had obvious signs of trauma.

The department hasn't released the children's ages or the woman's relationship to them.