Woman awarded $1.25 million for botched gallbladder surgery

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — A jury has awarded a Massachusetts woman $1.25 million in damages for what she said was botched gallbladder surgery.

The Cape Cod Times reports that the jury Tuesday found Dr. Robyn Sachs negligent for mistakenly cutting the wrong duct and artery during Stephanie DeVito's laparoscopic gallbladder surgery about seven years ago.

DeVito's attorneys said the error required the Dennis woman to undergo "pretty significant reconstructive surgery" and she was out of work for nine months while recovering.

DeVito's attorney said Sachs misidentified structures surrounding the gallbladder and didn't follow the correct procedures.

The surgery was at Cape Cod Hospital, which wasn't named in the suit.

Neither Sachs nor her attorney could be reached for comment.

According to the state Board of Registration in Medicine, Sachs has never been disciplined.

