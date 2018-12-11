Woman charged in killing ex wants to withdraw guilty plea

ALFRED, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman accused of killing her ex-husband by stabbing him in his driveway wants to withdraw her guilty plea.

The Journal Tribune reports Kandee Collind's motion is scheduled to be heard in York County Superior Court on Thursday. Collind pleaded guilty to reckless and knowing murder of Scott Weyland in late August, and is facing a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison.

The motion states that Collind did not fully understand the murder charge, and had not taken her medication on the day she pleaded guilty.

Authorities charge that Collind stabbed Scott Weyland in front of their children in his driveway in Acton in February 2017 after learning that Weyland was given custody of their children.

