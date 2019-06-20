Woman charged with felony assault in fillet knife stabbing

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Juneau woman has been charged with felony assault in the stabbing of a man at a home.

Juneau police say 42-year-old Sonya Taton was arrested Monday and jailed at Lemon Creek Correctional Center.

She is represented by the Alaska Public Defender's Office, which did not immediately return an email request for comment on Thursday.

Police on Monday night took a call from a woman reporting that a man she was with was bleeding and suffering from a stab wound.

Emergency responders found a 61-year-old man on the floor of a home. He had a life-threatening stab wound to his abdomen.

He was rushed to Bartlett Regional Hospital and later flown to Seattle for additional treatment.

Police recovered a fillet knife used in the assault and arrested Taton.