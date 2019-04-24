Woman charged with smuggling 60 pounds of meth into Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Los Angeles woman has been charged with smuggling more than 60 pounds (27 kilograms) of methamphetamine into Kansas.

The U.S. attorney's office says 46-year-old Maria Alvarez-Buenrostro was indicted Tuesday on one count of possession with intent to distribute.

The indictment says Kansas Highway Patrol troopers found 33 heat-sealed bags of meth hidden in a rear quarter panel and both rear doors of her Ford Explorer when she was stopped on Interstate 70 near Hays.

If convicted, she faces a penalty of not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $4 million.