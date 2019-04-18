Woman convicted of killing man in Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A woman has been convicted in the shooting and stabbing death of a man in her Kansas City home.

The Kansas City Star reports that 46-year-old Michelle Dunkin was found guilty Wednesday of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in the death of 49-year-old Michael Fisher.

Court records say officers who were tipped off by an informant found Fisher's partially clothed, blanket covered body in March 2018 in the basement of Dunklin's home. In an interview with police, Dunkin said Fisher had gotten into a fight with her and two other people at the house over personal possessions. Dunkin told police she shot Fisher with a handgun as he tried to back away into the kitchen.

Sentencing is set for June 13.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com