Woman denies embezzling Abenaki federal funds

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — One of two women accused of trying to steal $140,000 in federal funds intended to help the Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi has pleaded not guilty.

WCAX-TV reports that Louise Larivee, who oversaw federal labor grants at the Abenaki Self Help Association in Swanton, pleaded not guilty to an embezzlement charge on Monday.

The federal indictment says she and Candy Thomas, the group's bookkeeper, conspired to steal money from 2013 to 2017.

Prosecutors say Thomas issued paychecks and cash payments to Larivee for her personal use and falsified expenses.

Thomas has admitted to her role in the conspiracy.

