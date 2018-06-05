Woman dragged boyfriend's clothes into street to burn them

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a woman faces charges for allegedly burning her boyfriend's clothes and belongings in the street due to a fight.

Waterville Police Chief Joe Massey says police were called around 8 p.m. Sunday because of a fire in the street. The Waterville Morning Sentinel reports police learned a 29-year-old Waterville woman had gotten into an argument with her boyfriend earlier that night, prompting her to drag his clothes and a few of his belongings into the street to set them on fire.

The woman faces arson and criminal mischief charges. Massey says the fire was minor and didn't damage any other property.

The woman was released on bail and has a court date set for July 23.

___

Information from: Morning Sentinel, http://www.onlinesentinel.com/