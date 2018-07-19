https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Woman-facing-arson-charges-following-SW-Idaho-fire-13088005.php
Woman facing arson charges following SW Idaho fire
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities have arrested a woman following an investigation of a 1-square-mile (2.5-square-kilometers) fire in southwestern Idaho officials say was intentionally set.
Thirty-seven-year-old Sara D. Schaeffer was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of felony third-degree arson in connection with the fire near Lucky Peak Reservoir on Sunday.
Boise County Sheriff James Kaczmarek says Schaeffer is a transient but had recently been living in Boise.
The fire burned on public and private lands and for a while shut down Idaho State Highway 21.
It's not clear from online court records if Shaeffer has an attorney.
View Comments