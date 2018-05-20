Woman fatally shot near Ohio house targeted in drive-by

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a woman was gunned down as she walked by a house targeted in a drive-by shooting.

The woman, who was in her 60s, was shot shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday. She was taken to a local hospital where she died. Her name was not released.

Dayton Police Sgt. Creigee Coleman tells the Dayton Daily News that the woman was an innocent bystander. He says a car containing two men drove by a house and five or six shots were fired from a high-caliber gun.

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com