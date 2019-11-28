https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Woman-fatally-shot-while-driving-on-Las-Vegas-14869256.php
Woman fatally shot while driving on Las Vegas street ID’ed
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities have identified a woman who was shot to death while driving in Las Vegas.
KVVU-TV reported Wednesday that the Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 48-year-old Patricia Salas.
The office says Salas died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Police say the shooting happened around 5 a.m. Monday as Salas was driving on Lake Mead Boulevard near Nellis Boulevard.
An unknown assailant began shooting.
Investigators say Salas’ car went for about a quarter-mile after she was hit before crashing into a wall.
Authorities have not determined a suspect or a motive.
