Woman gets 35 years for helping kill Des Moines man

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A woman has been imprisoned for helping to kill a Des Moines man during a robbery more than two years ago.

Polk County District Court records say 28-year-old Monica Fagan was given 35 years in prison at her sentencing Tuesday. She'd pleaded guilty to robbery and willful injury. Prosecutors dropped a murder charge in exchange for her pleas.

Prosecutors say Fagan and two other people killed 31-year-old Michael Huckleberry at his apartment in January 2017. One of them, 51-year-old Ricky Hascall , died in jail Sept. 16 last year while awaiting trial. The other, Sarah Saltz, pleaded guilty to robbery and theft for her role in the slaying and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.