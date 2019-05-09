Woman gets 5 years in prison for fentanyl trafficking

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for participating in a fentanyl trafficking conspiracy.

Court documents say 44-year-old Heidi Langevin, of Belmont, sold the drug and methamphetamine to someone who was cooperating with the FBI.

In 2017, Langevin arranged for several men to buy fentanyl from a supplier in Lawrence, Massachusetts. The men drove together from Belmont to Lawrence, bought the fentanyl, then drove back to New Hampshire. On the highway near Derry, New Hampshire State Police conducted a traffic stop and seized a firearm and a package with about 111 grams of the drug.

Langevin previously pleaded guilty in October.