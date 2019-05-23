Woman gets new court date in Las Vegas bus shove murder case

This undated file photo provided by the Clark County Detention Center shows Cadesha Michelle Bishop of Las Vegas. Bishop was arrested on May 6, 2019, on a murder charge in the death of 74-year-old Serge Fournier. Authorities say he was fatally injured in a fall to a sidewalk when Bishop shoved him off a public transit bus on March 21, 2019. The Clark County coroner ruled Fournier's April 23, 2019 death a homicide resulting from his injuries.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge rescheduled a preliminary hearing of evidence in the murder case against a woman accused of killing a 74-year-old man by shoving him off a public bus in Las Vegas.

Cadesha Bishop had new attorneys for her Thursday court appearance in the death of Serge Fournier.

Her lawyers didn't immediately respond to messages.

Fournier died April 23 after falling face-first from the bus to a sidewalk March 21. Authorities ruled his death a homicide resulting from his injuries.

The judge let 25-year-old Bishop remain free on $100,000 bond with strict electronic monitoring pending her next hearing July 17.

Police say they're still seeking witnesses.

Bus security video shows a woman shoving a man off the bus. Witnesses told police he asked her to be nice to other passengers.