Woman in custody in woman's suspicious death in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have a woman in custody in what they say is the suspicious death of another woman in Bloomington.

Officers who responded to an apartment about 8 p.m. Sunday found the body of the 69-year-old woman. Her name wasn't immediately released.

Police didn't immediately provide further details, including why or how the second woman was arrested.