Woman in videotaped beach arrest says she hurt neck and back

Now Playing:

WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A Philadelphia woman whose violent arrest at a New Jersey beach over Memorial Day weekend was captured on video says she hurt her neck and back in the scuffle and has feelings of anxiety.

Emily Weinman spoke Wednesday on ABC's "Good Morning America."

The situation in Wildwood escalated after the 20-year-old Weinman refused to give officers her name. She says she "didn't see the point in it" because "something wasn't right with the situation."

The appearance came a day after prosecutors said the officers involved in the arrest won't face any criminal charges. A preliminary investigation that involved reviewing police body-cam footage and video shot by a beachgoer was completed. The latter video showed an officer punching Weinman in the head. She faces charges including aggravated assault on a police officer.