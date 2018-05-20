Woman injured in golf cart accident; driver faces DUI charge

DAGSBORO, Del. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been charged with drunken driving after losing control of his golf cart at a Delaware campsite. A woman riding in the cart was seriously injured.

Delaware State Police say 47-year-old Thomas Rivera of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, was driving a golf cart Saturday night at the Tuckahoe Acres Camping Resort in Dagsboro. A 47-year-old woman from Lebanon was riding with him.

Police say Rivera lost control of the cart. He and the woman were thrown from the cart onto the roadway.

The woman was flown to Peninsula Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Rivera sustained minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital.