https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Woman-killed-in-Portland-shooting-14401861.php
Woman killed in Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was killed and a man was hurt in a shooting in Southeast Portland, Oregon.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that police found the woman dead and the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after responding to a home about 3:30 a.m. Friday.
The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries
