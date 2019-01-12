Woman killed when pickup truck jumps curb at shopping center

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say a woman was killed and three children were hurt when a pickup truck jumped the curb at a shopping center.

Police told news outlets the children were hospitalized and one of them sustained critical injuries in Friday's accident. The truck smashed into a brick storefront.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the Mount Clare Junction on West Pratt Street. Officers went to the hospital to speak to the children while the man remained at the scene and was questioned by police.

Police spokesman Jeremy Silbert said investigators had no reason to believe the crash was intentional, but didn't know if the truck had a malfunction.

The identities of the victims weren't known Friday evening.