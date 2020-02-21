Woman pleads guilty to crash that killed white supremacist

NEWPORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky woman pleaded guilty on Thursday to manslaughter in a car crash that killed a white supremacist leader.

Emily Sherry, 24, entered her plea in the April 2018 death of Robert Ransdell, 37.

Sherry was driving under the influence on Interstate 275 when she veered into oncoming traffic and struck Ransdell's car, police had said. The vehicle flipped multiple times before colliding with a tree and pinning Ransdell under the car's tire, according to police.

Ransdell was pronounced dead at the scene and a coroner later ruled he died from blunt force trauma.

Sherry's blood alcohol level was recorded at 0.422, which is five times more than the legal limit, according to police, who said Sherry also tested positive for marijuana.

Sherry will be sentenced on March 31 and faces up to 17 and 1/2 years in prison. She had initially been charged with murder in the case.

Ransdell was the leader of the Cincinnati, Ohio, operations of the National Alliance, which has been described as a mostly defunct white supremacist group with deeply anti-Semitic and anti-immigrant beliefs.

He also ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in Kentucky in 2014.