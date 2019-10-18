Woman pleads guilty to homicide in botched butt injection

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say a New York woman who fled to London rather than face charges in a fatal butt injection has pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide.

Donna Francis pleaded guilty Friday in the 2015 death of Kelly Mayhew.

Acting Queens District Attorney John Ryan says Francis injected Mayhew with silicone gel purchased from eBay in the basement of a home in Far Rockaway. Authorities say the silicone entered Mayhew's bloodstream and killed her.

Francis fled to London and was extradited in August.

Mayhew had traveled from Suitland, Maryland, for the procedure intended to enhance her buttocks. Francis' attorney, Kevin O'Donnell, says his client is "incredibly remorseful" for Mayhew's death.

Under the terms of the extradition agreement, Francis will face up to a year behind bars at her Nov. 14 sentencing.