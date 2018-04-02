Woman pleads guilty to killing son over potty-training issue

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Pine Ridge Reservation woman accused of beating her 2-year-old son to death after he wet his bed has pleaded guilty.

The Rapid City Journal reports 30-year-old Katrina Shangreaux, of Porcupine, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the death of 2-year-old Kylen Shangreaux in July 2016.

She reached a deal with prosecutors but still could face life in prison. She'll remain jailed until her sentencing, which wasn't immediately scheduled.

Shangreaux's mother and the boy's grandmother, Sonya Dubray, has pleaded not guilty to hindering the investigation.

The boy's father is serving time in federal prison for abuse and neglect of a son with a different woman.

