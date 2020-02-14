Woman pleads guilty to stealing from the disabled

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 72-year-old Connecticut woman has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $850,000 from people with physical and mental disabilities.

Sheila Grochowski, of Winsted, entered her plea to larceny and forgery charges Thursday just before her trial was scheduled to start, the Hartford Courant reported.

Grochowski was a bookkeeper and secretary for a Farmington company that handles the financial matters of people whose affairs are controlled by probate courts, prosecutors said.

Grochowski wrote 437 checks to herself from the accounts of the company's clients from January 2010 until May 2016, when she was fired, according to authorities.

Investigators identified 25 people they say were victimized by Grochowski, including her own father, who had Alzheimer’s disease.

Grochowski pleaded guilty under the Alford doctrine, meaning while she disagreed with some of the evidence in the case, she acknowledged there was enough for a conviction at trial.

She faces seven years in prison at sentencing scheduled for April 29, but her public defender will be able to ask for less prison time.