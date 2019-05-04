Woman pleads guilty to tampering charge in fatal shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A 24-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence linked to the shooting death of a New Mexican teenager.

A spokesman for District Attorney Marco Serna says Savannah Martinez pleaded guilty to the third-degree felony on Friday.

She is accused of getting rid of spent shell casings after 18-year-old Cameron Martinez, of Espanola, was killed along a busy corridor in October.

Authorities say he was inside a vehicle that the shooters mistakenly targeted. Three others in the car with him were injured.

Authorities say Savannah Martinez has agreed to testify against the remaining suspects in the case, including three men who are accused of opening fire on the day Cameron Martinez was killed.

Her attorney was not immediately available for comment at his law firm in Santa Fe on Friday.