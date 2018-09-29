Woman sentenced after police chase, hitting child with car

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A woman who led police in a chase and ended up hitting her own child with her car has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

The Times-Tribune reports 34-year-old Jennifer Marie Gray was sentenced on five charges, including wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police and resisting arrest.

In November 2017, someone called police to report an intoxicated woman. Authorities say Gray drove away and police chased her. Authorities said Gray had two passengers in her car, including her 12-year-old daughter. The daughter escaped the car while Gray was still driving it, but was then struck by the car. She had minor injuries.

The newspaper reported Gray remains in jail.

