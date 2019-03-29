Woman sentenced for leaving boy in motel room with drugs

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A Minot woman who left her toddler son alone in a motel room where drugs were present has been put on probation for two years.

The Minot Daily News reports a motel clerk heard Coral Murphy's son crying and scratching at a door last August, and found the boy alone in the room. Authorities say there was methamphetamine in the room within reach of the boy.

The 25-year-old Murphy pleaded guilty to felony child neglect and drug possession and was recently sentenced to the 15 days she had already served in jail and the probation. She also must obtain a chemical dependency evaluation and pay $525 in court costs.

