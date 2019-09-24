Woman sentenced for misleading police probing killing

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman charged with lying to police after her boyfriend shot and killed a man who came to her aid outside a bar has been sentenced to 30 days in prison.

The Day reports that 36-year-old Latoya Knight was sentenced Monday.

The Groton woman pleaded guilty Sept. 3 to hindering prosecution in exchange for a sentence of five years in prison, suspended after 30 days served.

Authorities say Knight was being assaulted by Dante Hughes outside a Groton pub in December 2016. Joey Gingerella stepped in to stop the assault, and Hughes killed Gingerella, who was the stepson of a state lawmaker.

Hughes pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Knight's attorney said her client has never expressed anything but guilt about what happened.

___

Information from: The Day, http://www.theday.com