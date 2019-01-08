Woman sentenced for swerving into, killing 2 men in Kansas

COLUMBUS, Kan. (AP) — A 26-year-old woman has been sentenced to seven years and four months in prison for swerving into two men as they walked across a southeast Kansas street.

The Joplin Globe reports that Shelby Colon received the sentence after pleading guilty previously to two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the July 2017 crash that killed 66-year-old Charles Burkybile Jr. and 86-year-old Glen Roosa. Police say Colon stopped at the scene in Galena, Kansas, and showed no signs of impairment.

The sentence also includes time for a separate drug-dealing case.

District Attorney Jake Conard says the families can "finally receive some closure can move on with their lives."

___

Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe, http://www.joplinglobe.com