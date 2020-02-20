Woman sentenced to 14 to 45 years in death of 3-year-old son

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas woman who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges in the death of her 3-year-old son faces 14 to 45 years in prison.

A judge sentenced 21-year-old Cassie Smith on Wednesday in the death of Daniel Theriot, whose body was found in the desert near Lake Mead in September 2018.

“You have to protect your child,” District Judge Michael Villani told Smith. “And you didn’t do that.”

According to police, the boy apparently died about 12 hours before Smith called 911 to report him missing.

She initially claimed he'd walked away at a park while she was on the phone but later told detectives that she'd watched her boyfriend, 42-year-old Joshua Oxford repeatedly smack the boy and pour hot water on him..

Smith pleaded guilty last November to second-degree murder and child abuse, neglect or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Oxford was sentenced in November to 16 to 45 years in the boy's death.

“The abuse was ongoing for a substantial period of time in her presence,” prosecutor DiGiacomo said. “There is evidence that she personally engaged in some of the abuse.”

Defense attorney Clark Patrick said Smith “did not play a part in the death of her son.”