Woman sentenced to life as teen in killing wins clemency

File- This May 23, 2018, file photo shows Cyntoia Brown, entering her clemency hearing at Tennessee Prison for Women in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, granted executive clemency to Brown, serving a life sentence for murder who says she was a victim of sex trafficking. The outgoing Republican governor, whose term ends in just two weeks, chose to show mercy to the now 30-year-old Brown by releasing her Aug. 7. (Lacy Atkins /The Tennessean via AP, Pool, File) less File- This May 23, 2018, file photo shows Cyntoia Brown, entering her clemency hearing at Tennessee Prison for Women in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, granted executive ... more Photo: Lacy Atkins, AP Photo: Lacy Atkins, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Woman sentenced to life as teen in killing wins clemency 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Fifteen years after Cyntoia Brown was charged with murder, the woman who says she was a 16-year-old sex trafficking victim when she killed a man in 2004 is no longer under a life sentence.

Gov. Bill Haslam granted clemency Monday to Brown, who had been sentenced for killing a real estate agent when she was a teen.

The 30-year-old Brown will remain on parole for 10 years after her release Aug. 7.

Kim Kardashian West, Rihanna, and other celebrities rallied for Brown as she fought her life sentence for the slaying of a man who had picked her up for sex. Her lawyers say she was a sex-trafficking victim and feared for her life.

Brown said in a statement that she will do everything to justify Haslam's faith in her.